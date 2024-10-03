New Kensington man found guilty of holding woman captive in basement

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington man was found guilty of holding a woman captive in his basement in 2022.

Steven Best, 41, was found guilty of kidnapping and robbery Thursday after a three-day trial. He was found not guilty of simple assault.

The victim testified during the trial and told the jury she was forced to stay in Best’s basement for hours. They had recently started seeing each other after dating online, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

“I hope this serves as a testament to the strength and resiliency of our victims – especially when this month of October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. I thank the jury for the time and thoughtful consideration in delivering this verdict,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said. Best will be sentenced in the next 90 days.

