New NTSB documents offer context to Youngstown explosion that killed Penn Hills graduate

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. — Newly released documents from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation provide a clearer picture of what led up to a deadly gas explosion that killed a Western Pennsylvania native in Ohio.

Akil Drake, a Penn Hills native, died nearly a year ago when the Youngstown bank where he was working exploded

>>> Penn Hills graduate killed in explosion in downtown Youngstown

According to NBC News affiliate WFMJ, the NTSB dropped 54 documents Wednesday that show multiple mistakes were made before the explosion.

Some of the documents highlight that crews working in the basement to tear out utilities were under the impression that the gas line was abandoned and the meter had been removed in 2008. Though, investigators did not find a record of the line being turned off at that time.

The report also highlights problems with the emergency response, including difficulty tracking how many people were in the building and a lack of coordinated communication among first responders

The NTSB is still working on its final report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group