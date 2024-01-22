New owners to take over Cafe Raymond in the Strip District

PITTSBURGh — From both a business and food perspective, partners George Ettstaller and Adriana Stacy see little to mess with when it comes to Café Raymond.

“Never change a winning team,” said Ettstaller, a finance professional who moved to Pittsburgh with Stacy, a Carnegie native. “I think Chef Ray did a fantastic job.”

Stacy, graduate in hospitality from Boston University returning to town, put her stamp of approval on the restaurant’s food: “We’re committed to maintaining the essence of Café Raymond.”

The couple recently bought the business from owner Raymond Mikesell. The sale may end a successful run of more than 15 years by Mikesell, who first bought a restaurant then known as Cafe Richard from Richard DeShantz in 2008, rebranding it after his own name and establishing a different approach from the various breakfast diners nearby.

But look for the breakfast-lunch-and-brunch restaurant to continue on with little change, pledged the new owners.

