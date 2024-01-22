Local

New owners to take over Cafe Raymond in the Strip District

By WPXI.com News Staff and Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Cafe Raymond (Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times)

By WPXI.com News Staff and Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGh — From both a business and food perspective, partners George Ettstaller and Adriana Stacy see little to mess with when it comes to Café Raymond.

“Never change a winning team,” said Ettstaller, a finance professional who moved to Pittsburgh with Stacy, a Carnegie native. “I think Chef Ray did a fantastic job.”

Stacy, graduate in hospitality from Boston University returning to town, put her stamp of approval on the restaurant’s food: “We’re committed to maintaining the essence of Café Raymond.”

The couple recently bought the business from owner Raymond Mikesell. The sale may end a successful run of more than 15 years by Mikesell, who first bought a restaurant then known as Cafe Richard from Richard DeShantz in 2008, rebranding it after his own name and establishing a different approach from the various breakfast diners nearby.

But look for the breakfast-lunch-and-brunch restaurant to continue on with little change, pledged the new owners.

Read the full story at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Doobie Brothers making tour stop at Star Lake
  • Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn
  • Hundreds of cars displayed at annual World of Wheels car show
  • VIDEO:Video shows fight break out in Coraopolis bar before deadly shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read