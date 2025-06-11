New Penguins head coach lays out his plan to reach playoffs in introductory press conference

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins introduced new head coach Dan Muse on Wednesday.

Muse was named as the team’s bench boss in early June, six weeks after the Penguins and Mike Sullivan agreed to part ways.

President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas said one thing that separated Muse from other candidates is his ability to develop players.

Muse was also asked about his plan for getting to the playoffs, which the Penguins haven’t advanced to since the 2021-22 season.

“It’s going to be day one of training camp, it starts,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of work that goes into it beforehand. And that’s to work with each individual and what they need, it’s going to be the work with the collective group. And then, as soon as we get on the ice for the first time, we’re going to continue to build.”

Muse has 20 years of coaching experience, including five seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators.

