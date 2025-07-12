New report finds Secret Service knew of threat against Trump’s life 10 days before Butler rally

A newly released report found the U.S. Secret Service knew of a threat to President Donald Trump’s life more than a week before an assassination attempt at his Butler rally, but never relayed the information.

The report is from the Government Accountability Office and was commissioned by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 98-page report details “gaps in policy and threat information sharing” that led to the security breakdown.

During the July 13 rally, Trump was hit in the ear, and attendee Corey Comperatore was killed after gunman Thomas Crooks started shooting.

The report states the Secret Service received classified intelligence about a threat to Trump’s life 10 days before the Butler rally, but never relayed that information to federal and local law enforcement tasked with securing the event.

The threat was reportedly “not specific to the July 13 rally or gunman.”

Grassley says it also exposes other “procedural and planning errors,” like misallocation of resources, lack of training and communication failures. All of which, the GAO found, contributed to the “unsecure environment.”

“Naturally, the American people wanted answers and accountability in the aftermath of this tragedy, and so I worked hard to provide that,” Grassley’s statement said in part. “The information I’m releasing today is a comprehensive overview of the failures that occurred prior to and on July 13th. More importantly, this report offers a clear path forward for the Secret Service to improve, so it can prevent another Butler from ever happening again.”

The report goes on to offer eight recommendations to improve the function of the Secret Service. Those recommendations, which the Department of Homeland Security concurred with, include requiring threat information to be proactively shared internally and implementing a process that incorporates risk-based decision making for resource allocation.

The release of this report comes days after Channel 11 learned six Secret Service agents involved in securing the property at the Butler Farm Show were suspended without pay.

See the full report below.

