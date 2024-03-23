New script, same old ending: Dallas beats Penguins, 4-2

DALLAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

This time, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ problem was not a bad start.

Quite the opposite, really.

They got a pretty good one against Dallas at American Airlines Center Friday night, and the momentum from it carried them through to the first intermission.

Turned out, though, that they just deferred their poor start to the beginning of the second period, and the Stars eventually scored two goals in 77 seconds to make their 4-2 victory over the Penguins possible.

The defeat stretched the Penguins’ losing streak on the road to 0-6-1 — their worst stretch of away games since a 0-8-1 skid Jan. 6-Feb. 6, 2006 — and dropped their record to 30-30-9. If they drift any farther from the Eastern Conference playoff field, they’ll need to use the Hubble Telescope to maintain visual contact.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group