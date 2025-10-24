Local

New Sewickley Township Police Department announces death of retired K9

By WPXI.com News Staff
NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The New Sewickley Township Police Department has announced the death of a retired K9.

K9 Beny served on the force for nine years before retiring in 2024.

He worked alongside handler Keith Haburjak.

“The New Sewickley Township Police Department extends our most sincere condolences to Keith and his family, who not only lost a partner but a beloved family member. Thank you Beny for your service to our community. You will be missed,” the department said in a statement.

