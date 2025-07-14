New traffic changes now in effect for long-term bridge repair work on I-579

PITTSBURGH — New traffic changes are now in effect for the long-term bridge repair work on Interstate 579.

PennDOT is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

For example, one point along 279 southbound, drivers now veer left instead of right to head onto the Veterans Bridge.

“There is certainly a lot of confusion with this because people are used to going to the right and not the left. Slow down, use caution and be mindful of other drivers around you,” said John Myler, construction manager with PennDOT.

“As soon as people get familiar with the new setup, the much smoother it will flow,” said Myler.

Other changes include:

Southbound I-279 traffic to southbound I-579 will be crossed over into the I-279 HOV lanes approximately 500 feet south of the Swindell Bridge. The crossover into the I-279 HOV lanes will be made from the left-hand lanes of southbound I-279.

Crossed over traffic will continue from the I-279 HOV lanes into the I-579 HOV lanes.

Once on the Veterans Bridge, traffic from the southbound I-579 HOV lanes will be crossed back over into the southbound I-579 lanes.

Two 11-foot lanes will be maintained in this new configuration.

Myler says these changes will be in place through mid-September. Changes will then begin moving northbound and are expected to be finished by Thanksgiving.

Updates to the project can be found here.

