New York man charged with using stolen credit cards to buy over $65K in liquor from Pennsylvania

A Brooklyn man has been charged with orchestrating an identity theft scheme to purchase over $65,000 in liquor from Pennsylvania stores using stolen credit cards.

Eugene Antwi, 26, was arrested in New York and faces multiple felony charges, including identity theft, access device fraud and theft by deception.

The charges stem from a scheme where Antwi allegedly used falsified identities and stolen credit cards to place more than 200 online orders for expensive liquors, which he then picked up at stores across 21 counties in Pennsylvania.

“This defendant went to great lengths to steal from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defraud the Liquor Control Board,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday. “Our Organized Retail Crime Section is committed to collaborating with partners like the Pennsylvania State Police to combat theft and fraud that raise the prices of goods for hardworking Pennsylvanians.”

The joint investigation involved a presentment from the 52nd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, which revealed the extent of Antwi’s alleged fraudulent activities. The scheme took place between August 2023 and September 2024, during which Antwi allegedly placed orders online using stolen credit and debit cards.

The Office of Attorney General filed charges against Antwi, leading to his arrest by the New York City Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Antwi is expected to be arraigned in Pennsylvania on these charges.

