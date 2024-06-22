Newly upgraded playground reopens in Perry South

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials gathered to reopen a local playground after a series of upgrades.

The Cross and Strauss Playground in Perry South was reopened on Saturday, allowing kids to enjoy it for some summer fun.

The park received a series of upgrades and additions, including a half basketball court, rock climbing wall and grills after some residents grew concerned that it was in disrepair.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said repairing the park was part of a project to invest in historically underfunded communities.

“I want to make this the safest, most welcoming, and thriving city in America. and in order to do that, you have to have safe spaces. Places like playgrounds, like the Cross and Strauss Playground that we are standing in today,” Gainey said.

The City of Pittsburgh said the effort to install the upgrades to the park began in 2022, along with the Charles Street Area Corporation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group