3-day Pitt Block Party to enliven Arts Landing on NFL Draft week

PITTSBURGH — Local football fans have another way to celebrate during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Pitt Athletics and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host a Pitt Block Party to coincide with draft, April 23-25.

Organizers say it’s the first major event at Arts Landing, a planned four-acre civic space in the Cultural District.

Fans can expect live music and entertainment, food trucks, beverages, local vendors and an activity zone.

Plus, the party will offer a Pitt football museum and interactive draft showcase, spotlighting star Panthers and the program’s pipeline to the NFL.

Arts Landing is located within walking distance of the Draft Theater and Main Stage (North Shore) and NFL Draft Experience (Point State Park), along with other local attractions.

“Hosting the NFL Draft is a tremendous moment for the city of Pittsburgh, and the Pitt Block Party at Arts Landing gives our community a dynamic, family-friendly alternative option to be part of the action away from the North Shore,” Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene said.

“Arts Landing is a transformational civic space built to bring people together, much like a great game or unforgettable performance,” Pittsburgh Cultural Trust President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram said.

More details on the party are expected in March.

