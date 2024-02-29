NFLPA report cards released, Steelers finish in bottom 5 of league

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Players Association report card for the Pittsburgh Steelers was released on Wednesday.

The Steelers’ report card had some scathing marks for ownership and family treatment.

This is the second year that the NFLPA has put out these report cards and 77% of players in the league took part.

The Steelers finished in the bottom five of the NFL at No. 28 out of 32 teams.

In total, players answered questions about 11 categories.

Players gave head coach Mike Tomlin an A, but the rest of the grades were not so spectacular.

The Steelers got an F- when it comes to how families are treated.

Owner Art Rooney II got an F grade, which was the second-worst in the league. Players said they have little confidence in the willingness of Rooney to invest in a better workplace.

The locker room was also given an F as players expressed their desire for renovations.

When it comes to the practice facility, the Steelers are the only team in the NFL that shares a facility with a college program. The players expressed the training facility is no better than what they could find offsite.

