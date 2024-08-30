Local

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau dies in ‘unimaginable tragedy’ while biking in New Jersey

By WPXI.com News Staff

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau dies in ‘unimaginable tragedy’ while biking in New Jersey PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 28: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks on in the second period during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 28, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau has died after a reported bike accident in New Jersey.

Our partners at Boston 25 say Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew were biking in Oldmans Township Thursday night when they were killed.

Gaudreau was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets who shared a statement on his passing Friday morning.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Gaudreau was reportedly about to attend his sister Katie’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife, Meredith, his two children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, family, and friends.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Pittsburgh woman found dead in Monongahela River
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Police find missing boy hours after he left Cecil Intermediate School
  • VIDEO: ‘He was lively’: Brother remembers man who died after early-morning Route 8 crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read