NHL star Johnny Gaudreau dies in ‘unimaginable tragedy’ while biking in New Jersey

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau has died after a reported bike accident in New Jersey.

Our partners at Boston 25 say Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew were biking in Oldmans Township Thursday night when they were killed.

Gaudreau was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets who shared a statement on his passing Friday morning.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Gaudreau was reportedly about to attend his sister Katie’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife, Meredith, his two children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, family, and friends.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group