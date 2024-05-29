Nicki Minaj making Pittsburgh stop on Pink Friday 2 World Tour

PITTSBURGH — Rapper Nicki Minaj is making a stop in Pittsburgh during her world tour later this year.

The Queen of Hip-Hop, known for hits like “Super Bass” and “Super Freaky Girl,” will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 6.

The second leg of The Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which includes 22 additional shows, was added due to fan demand.

The tour holds the record for highest grossing rap tour by a woman and top-10 highest grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time, according to a press release.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

