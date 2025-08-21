Nightly lane restrictions underway on McKnight Road

PennDOT has announced nightly single-lane restrictions on McKnight Road through Friday, weather permitting.

The restrictions will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night between Perrymont Road and Roseland Avenue for guide rail installation. Additionally, McKnight Road will be reduced to a single lane around-the-clock between Roseland Avenue and Venture Street for concrete barrier work.

The work is part of a $26.99 million improvement project on McKnight Road, which includes bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades and other infrastructure improvements.

Future restrictions will include a 12-day closure of the Nelson Run Road interchange, two weekend closures at the Venture Street intersection and several overnight ramp closures for paving operations and structure repairs.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group