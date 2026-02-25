Nippon Steel facing 2nd lawsuit following deadly Clairton Coke Works explosion

Nippon Steel is facing another lawsuit following the deadly explosion at the Clairton Coke Works last summer.

Steven Menefee and Timothy Quinn were killed in the Aug. 11 blast that injured 10 other people.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Federal agency flags safety shortcomings that ‘exposed’ workers to explosion at US Steel plant

Danielle Menefee, Steven’s wife and the administrator of his estate, is now suing Nippon Steel and two other companies, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

The lawsuit mirrors another filed last week by Trisha Quinn, Timothy Quinn’s sister.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group