No candidates on ballot for Brackenridge Mayor in primary election

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — With just 22 days until Pennsylvania’s primary election, the mayor’s race in Brackenridge is notably absent from the ballot because no one filed to run.

No Democrat or Republican submitted petitions to appear on the ballot for the borough’s top elected position, leaving voters without a named choice in the May 20th primary. The vacancy is stirring concern among residents of the small, one-square-mile Allegheny County community.

“Somebody needs to step up to help our community,” said Tammy Rounces, a Brackenridge resident. “It’s not good. We need somebody to be here to help us out — to make this a place we can live.”

Longtime residents told Channel 11 the town has changed — and not for the better. Crumbling sidewalks, potholes and a lack of civic pride are just a few concerns residents brought to us.

“Nobody is on the same page,” said Charlotte Anderson. “No one wants to say, ‘Let’s do this, this needs done, let’s fix up that.’ You can see it from our roads to our sidewalks.”

Anderson, like others, worries about what will happen if no one comes forward.

“The town has just gone downhill, and the people that moved in just don’t care,” she said. “There’s no one left with pride to say, ‘Hey, let’s make Brackenridge great again.’”

There is still a potential path forward. Independent candidates, including the current mayor, Lindsay Fraser, are not permitted to appear on the primary ballot and must wait until July to file for the general election in November. Fraser has not yet committed to running for re-election.

In the meantime, residents can still make their voices heard. Write-in candidates are allowed, and the individual who receives the most valid votes in each party could still secure a spot on the November ballot — if they accept the nomination.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group