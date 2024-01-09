‘No chance’: Pittsburgh built lunar lander will touch down on moon after fuel leak, company says

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — The lunar lander built in Pittsburgh is still operating after a propellant leak started when the spacecraft separated from a rocket Monday, but the company that built it says it’s not going to be able to land on the moon.

Astrobotic Technology’s lunar lander, known as Peregrine, lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida overnight Monday and headed into space aboard a United Launch Alliance “Vulcan” rocket. It’s the first time in 50 years the United States has tried to go back to the moon.

Soon after separating from the rocket, Peregrine suffered an “anomaly” that prevented solar panels from pointing at the sun and caused the battery to drain. The anomaly was later identified as an issue with causing a critical loss of propellant.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Astrobotic said Peregrine suffered another pointing issue, what it was resolved. But, the propellant issue continues.

“Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the Moon. However, we do still have enough propellant to continue to operate the vehicle as a spacecraft,” Astrobotic’s update said in part.

The company says Peregrine will likely run out of propellant in less than 40 hours, but they’re trying to extend the spacecraft’s operational life.

