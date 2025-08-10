Local

No late-inning magic this time from Pirates in loss to Reds

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Reds Pirates Baseball Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl, right, steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Liover Peguero, left, waits for a late throw during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to replicate Friday’s late inning magic in a 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Jared Triolo led off the third inning with a double and later scored on Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly to put the Pirates (51-67) ahead 1-0.

Noelvi Marte doubled home Spencer Steer in the top of the fourth inning to even the score at 1-all. Three innings later, Bryan Reynolds made a diving catch in right field to rob TJ Friedl of extra bases, but Marte scored from third on a sac fly to give the Reds (61-57) the lead.

Emilio Pagáan sealed the win for the Reds for his 25th save of the season by getting Nick Gonzales to line into an inning-ending double play.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read