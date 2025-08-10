No late-inning magic this time from Pirates in loss to Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to replicate Friday’s late inning magic in a 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Jared Triolo led off the third inning with a double and later scored on Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly to put the Pirates (51-67) ahead 1-0.

Noelvi Marte doubled home Spencer Steer in the top of the fourth inning to even the score at 1-all. Three innings later, Bryan Reynolds made a diving catch in right field to rob TJ Friedl of extra bases, but Marte scored from third on a sac fly to give the Reds (61-57) the lead.

Emilio Pagáan sealed the win for the Reds for his 25th save of the season by getting Nick Gonzales to line into an inning-ending double play.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group