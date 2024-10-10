Non-profit helping immigrants, refugees, expands services to Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — For seven years, Hello Neighbor, a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, has been helping immigrant and refugee families in Allegheny County.

They’ve been looking to expand to Washington County for the past year.

“It was the community of Charleroi that was looking for services that weren’t really existing in that county,” said Sloane Davidson, Founder and CEO of Hello Neighbor.

Davidson said in that year of research, they found one thing that stood out.

“It’s a maternal desert,” she said.

She said new moms and new families from foreign countries often don’t know where to start with healthcare here and often have to go to Pittsburgh for care. She said they need assistance with needs like car seats and diapers.

That’s where Davidson said Hello Neighbor is able to step in.

“Helping with making appointments, making sure interpretation has been requested if needed,” she said.

That’s what they helped immigrants and refugees with Thursday during their third open office hours in Charleroi. They also help figure out school, housing, and more.

“I see a lot of people coming in and out, a lot of people being helped,” said Reverend Randy Ord of Firth United Methodist Church.

Ord is allowing Hello Neighbor to use space at the church to hold office hours.

“We’re supposed to help. We’re supposed to be helping the community,” Ord told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “The church is not just a building, the church is a community. I feel very, very strongly that that’s why god pointed me here.”

While it’s still new to Charleroi, Hello Neighbor hopes to be able to expand office hours to be able to reach more immigrants acclimate to their new lives in Washington County.

“Our goal is to be there when it’s best for the people we’re serving,” Davidson said.

