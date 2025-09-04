Nonprofit advocates for schools to go solar, says it could save $21M a year on energy bills

A new report is advocating for schools to go solar.

The study is through the non-profit organization PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.

It says putting solar panels on schools could produce enough electricity to power more than 15,000 homes.

The report says this could save districts and taxpayers $21 million dollars a year on energy bills.

“Repowering Pennsyvlania’s schools with solar energy can pay dividends for local taxpayers, our health and the planet,” said Wanda Wilson, of the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center. “There’s never been a better time to go solar.”

Officials say the move comes at a time when state leaders are grappling with rising energy costs, driven in part by data centers and other big energy users.

