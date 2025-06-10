Local

North Braddock man found not guilty in connection with shooting death of local music producer

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A jury returned its verdict Friday in the 2-year-old homicide case of a local music producer.

On May 27, 2023, Mike “Tomlinese” Tomlin was shot and killed at the age of 32 in Wilkinsburg.

Five months later, police arrested a North Braddock man in connection with the homicide.

But on Friday, a jury found that man not guilty.

Court records show Isaiah Thornton, 35, was found not guilty on charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. A third charge of illegal possession of a firearm was previously severed.

During a memorial gathering May 29, 2023, loved ones remembered Tomlin, who worked at WAMO 100.7. Friends told Channel 11 that Tomlin had recently returned to Pittsburgh after living for a year in Los Angeles.

