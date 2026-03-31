North Carolina man accused of assaulting teen Beaver County girl facing nearly 50 charges

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from North Carolina is facing nearly 50 charges after police said he physically and sexually assaulted a teen girl in Beaver County.

Police were called to Route 68 in New Sewickley Township on March 4 for reports of a 13-year-old who had been assaulted.

According to court documents, the victim told police she was in an intimate relationship with Jacob Bentley Baker, 19, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. She explained that she and Baker had gotten into an argument and that he grabbed both of her arms, screamed at her and tried to take her phone before leaving.

Police said Beaver County emergency dispatchers received a call from the Sheetz in the City of Beaver Falls from Baker who said he wanted to turn himself in.

In an interview, police said Baker admitted to having sex with the victim on five occasions. He told police he did not know she was 13 when he first met her but said that he engaged in sexual acts multiple times after learning that she was.

Police said Baker also admitted to filming explicit interactions with the victim.

Investigators said they recovered illicit videos and photos from Baker’s phone.

Baker is being held at the Beaver County Jail and faces 48 charges, including statutory rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, child sexual abuse material, among others. Of those charges, 40 are felonies.

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