North Huntingdon to establish guidelines for developers looking to lease township land

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the last two years, there were talks that a massive soccer and sports complex was going to be built on the North Huntingdon Public Works property. Those talks died earlier this year because there were some concerns by some township commissioners about the leasing process of township-owned land.

Now, the township is looking to put some regulations on the books if a proposal like this ever comes back.

That proposal for the sports complex backed by the Pittsburgh Riverhounds would have used about 40 acres of vacant land at the public works property, just off of Route 30.

The initial proposal would have had the township lease the land to the developers for $1 a year for 29 years, with the potential to extend for 116 total years.

That lease price did increase to $10,000 per year, but commissioners ended discussions on the proposal in February after neighbor concerns.

“I think a lot of it was a lot of misunderstanding, too,” said Ward 5 Commissioner Ron Zona.

On Wednesday, commissioners will vote to add some rules and requirements for developers who want to lease township land.

It would require those developers to submit a business plan, proof of financing, letters of support, and conceptual drawings of the project.

“That way it puts anyone that would like to send a proposal to the township, it puts everyone on a level playing field,” Zona said.

The ordinance also outlines a timeframe for the township for development that would require leasing township property.

After a project is submitted, commissioners would have 60 days to review it. If they do, a 90-day public comment period would follow, including hearings.

If that is approved, the township and developers would have a six-month window to negotiate a lease.

“It gives us time limits that we have to follow so we can’t leave a prospective developer hanging for a long period of time. So I think it’s actually going to work good for both sides,” Zona said.

