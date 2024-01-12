Local

North Strabane police looking for wanted woman last seen in Pittsburgh

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Adrianne Michelle Hickman - WPXI Adrianne Michelle Hickman - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Strabane police are looking for a wanted woman last seen in Pittsburgh.

According to North Strabane police, Adrianne Michelle Hickman is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

Hickman, 56, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking you to not approach Hickman if you see her. Instead, call 911. You can also contact North Strabane police at 724-746-8474 or tips@nstpd.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say
  • Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College
  • Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989
  • VIDEO: McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read