North Strabane police looking for wanted woman last seen in Pittsburgh

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Strabane police are looking for a wanted woman last seen in Pittsburgh.

According to North Strabane police, Adrianne Michelle Hickman is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

Hickman, 56, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking you to not approach Hickman if you see her. Instead, call 911. You can also contact North Strabane police at 724-746-8474 or tips@nstpd.com.

