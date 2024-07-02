North Strabane Township police continue to search for man missing since 2006

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Strabane Township Police Department is continuing to search for a man who has been missing for nearly two decades.

Jason M. Higgins has been missing since July 2006.

There is now a billboard featuring Higgins in the township.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to email tips@nstpd.com.

