North Versailles police looking to identify robbery suspect

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The North Versailles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect committed a robbery in North Versailles on Oct. 3.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored Ford Edge at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 412-823-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.

