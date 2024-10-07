Local

North Versailles police looking to identify robbery suspect

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The North Versailles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect committed a robbery in North Versailles on Oct. 3.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored Ford Edge at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 412-823-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.

