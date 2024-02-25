‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ opens new location in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — “Nothing Bundt Cakes” has opened a new location in Pittsburgh.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jennifer and Nicholas Palashoff held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 5824 Penn Avenue in East Liberty Place South for the new bakery.

“We are so excited to open the door to sweetness and opportunity with the grand opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ newest location at East Liberty Place South,” said Jennifer Palashoff, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The first 300 people to arrive at the business received a free confetti bundtlet cake.

The owners also donated a check to East End Cooperative Ministry with money raised in a grand opening fundraiser.

Around 20 jobs will be created by the bakery.

A separate Nothing Bundt Cakes location was opened in Ross Township in December.

