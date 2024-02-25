Local

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ opens new location in East Liberty

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ opens new location in East Liberty Jennifer and Nicholas Palashoff celebrated the grand opening of their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes at East Liberty Place South in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The celebration included remarks from Councilman Khari Mosley, District 9, City of Pittsburgh, Sophia Carpenter with The Community Builders, Lori Moran, president of the East Liberty Chamber of Commerce and Rev. Darnell Leonard, CEO of East End Cooperative Ministry. (The Community Builders/The Community Builders)

PITTSBURGH — “Nothing Bundt Cakes” has opened a new location in Pittsburgh.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jennifer and Nicholas Palashoff held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 5824 Penn Avenue in East Liberty Place South for the new bakery.

“We are so excited to open the door to sweetness and opportunity with the grand opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ newest location at East Liberty Place South,” said Jennifer Palashoff, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The first 300 people to arrive at the business received a free confetti bundtlet cake.

The owners also donated a check to East End Cooperative Ministry with money raised in a grand opening fundraiser.

Around 20 jobs will be created by the bakery.

A separate Nothing Bundt Cakes location was opened in Ross Township in December.

