Nothing dangerous found in package left at Butler synagogue Monday, police say

BUTLER, Pa. — Police in Butler County say they investigated a report of a suspicious package at a synagogue on Monday afternoon.

Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill says officers responded to B’Nai Abraham Synagogue around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a suspicious package. He says police were contacted by a synagogue employee who said a man dropped off the package and was rambling incoherently. That man left before police arrived.

Officers removed the package from the synagogue area and set up a perimeter. With help from Pennsylvania State Police technicians, authorities were able to determine the package didn’t contain anything dangerous.

O’Neill says officers were able to find the man who left the package. He says while the man’s behavior was alarming, it wasn’t criminal and no charges have been filed.

