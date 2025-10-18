The November election is approaching. Here are important deadlines you need to know

PITTSBURGH — With the November election only a couple of weeks away, several important deadlines are approaching.

Monday, Oct. 20, is the last day anyone can register to vote or update their registration before the Nov. 4 election.

To be an eligible voter in the state, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old on Election Day.

You can register to vote online or in person at the following places:

A county voter registration office

County assistance offices

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices

Armed Forces recruitment centers

County clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices

Area agencies on aging

County mental health and intellectual disabilities offices

Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

Offices of special education in high schools

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers

Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers

Anyone intending to cast their vote with a mail-in ballot has until Oct. 28 to request a ballot. This can be done online or at a county election office.

Voters in Allegheny County who have already requested a mail-in ballot should be receiving it soon, if they haven’t gotten it already.

In Allegheny County, satellite offices where people can fill out and return mail-in ballots on the spot will be open on Oct. 25 and 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. These include the Community College of Allegheny County - Homewood, North Park Ice Rink, South Park Ice Rink and the County Office Building.

Over-the-counter voting is also available now at the Allegheny County Office Building at 542 Forbes Ave. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ballot return sites in the county, where voters can hand in a mail-in ballot to an election employee, run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

Click here for the full list of ballot return sites.

