NWS examines after Sunday’s severe weather, no tornado damage reported

PITTSBURGH — Lightning and thunder rolled across the region Sunday night as storms packed a concentrated punch for parts of western Pennsylvania.

Severe Weather Team 11 tracked watches and warnings all night.

Meteorologist Stephanie Allison took a look at what the National Weather Service is saying about those storms.

The NWS reported there were good conditions for strong storms. The first severe warnings came in northern Venango County.

Monday, the NWS went out to look at the damage in northern Venango County, southwestern Venango County and Allegheny County.

They found softwood tree damage and hardwood tree damage.

All reports were straight-line wind damage, and no tornado damage was reported.

The cold front has now moved through.

