Officer injured after suspects flee, crash into pole during gun call

PITTSBURGH — A gun call made to Pittsburgh Police escalated into a situation that left an officer and a suspect injured.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were first called to the 7200 block of Everton Street at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday for reports of two men inside a vehicle with a gun.

Officers say they could see the gun in plain view when they approached the car. The driver of the vehicle tried to get away and side-swiped a police cruiser while fleeing.

The two men ended up crashing into a telephone pole on Apple Street and Chaucer Street. Police say one of the men inside was able to get out of the vehicle and took off on foot. The other was stuck inside and had to be taken to a hospital in serious condition.

During the incident, a Pittsburgh Police officer suffered an injury to his hand. He was taken to a hospital.

A gun and narcotics were recovered by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

