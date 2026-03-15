Official explains how Duquesne Light prioritizes restoring service, as customers cope with outages

Utility crews are continuing to work across Western Pennsylvania to restore power after strong winds knocked down trees and power lines, leaving thousands of customers in the dark.

>>> PHOTOS: High winds batter local communities <<<

On Heartwood Drive in Monroeville, a fallen tree resting on electrical wires has left several neighbors without electricity since about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Among them is Chastity Rue, who says she, her 80-year-old mother and her 73-year-old aunt have spent more than a day trying to stay warm without power.

“You can’t cook. There is no heat,” Rue said. “Basically, you have to stay in one place and just bunker down and cover up.”

Rue says they are layering blankets as temperatures drop.

“I have four blankets. My mom and my aunt have two or three blankets on them,” she said.

The downed power lines are also blocking the family’s driveway, preventing them from using their vehicle.

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Channel 11 saw several utility crews working throughout the area Saturday.

Matt Neistein with Duquesne Light Co. said lingering winds impacted their workflow.

“The winds really persisted overnight into the mornings, which hampered our efforts to get out there and start assessing the damage,” Neistein said.

The company says restoring service starts with addressing immediate safety concerns.

“We take the most important customers first, so public safety events like downed lines, we want to make sure we take care of those first,” Neistein said.

After that, crews prioritize critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police stations and water treatment plants before moving on to neighborhoods and individual homes.

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For residents like Rue, the wait has been frustrating and concerning.

“It’s a lot frustrating,” she said.

She worries about what could happen if an emergency occurs while the road remains blocked.

“These elderly people can’t endure another night like this,” Rue said.

More than 500 extra crews have been called in to help DLC.

That included crews from Maine, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Tennesee and Alabama.

They are also working with Pittsburgh’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to bring in crews from Canada.

FirstEnergy says repair work will continue over the next few days as crews work to bring power back to remaining customers.

DLC said it is partnering with Giant Eagle to provide free water and ice at select locations for customers still impacted by power outages from this weekend’s high-wind event.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday and lasting through Monday, affected customers can pick up one 24-pack/16.9-ounce case of Giant Eagle water and one 7-pound bag of ice.

You can view the Giant Eagle locations by clicking here.

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