Official footwear of DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon pays homage to city landmarks

PITTSBURGH — P3R and Brooks Running have a new collaboration: the official footwear for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

The limited-edition footwear is a specialized version of the Brooks Glycerin 23, with black, yellow and steel accents, as well as design details that celebrate Pittsburgh’s iconic skyline and bridges.

“The Pittsburgh Marathon is known for taking runners across some of the most iconic bridges and neighborhoods in our city and this year’s Brooks collaboration captures that spirit in a really special way,” P3R CEO Troy Schooley said. “This shoe gives runners a unique way to celebrate their connection to Pittsburgh and commemorate their race experience with a design that reflects the pride, resilience and energy of our community.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the City of Bridges to life in this year’s limited-edition Glycerin 23,” said Paxton DePoe, event marketing coordinator at Brooks Running. “From the colors to the design details, every element celebrates Pittsburgh’s spirit and the excitement of race weekend, giving runners a shoe that’s both performance-ready and full of city pride.”

The commemorative shoe is currently available online at dicks.com and at select DICK’S Sporting Goods locations. Fans can also buy the shoes in person during marathon weekend at the DICK’S retail space inside the Pittsburgh Live Well Expo presented by GNC.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh races named among Runner’s World’s top spring 2026 races

The Pittsburgh Marathon has seen significant growth since its initial run from 1985 to 2003, officials say.

After a five-year hiatus, the event was relaunched in 2009 with a sold-out field of 10,000 participants. It has since evolved from a single race day into a weekend of events that attracts more than 45,000 participants annually.

Registration for the 2026 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events is currently open. Click here to sign up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group