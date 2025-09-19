Officials announce sale of Washington Crown Center

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A struggling local shopping center appears to have a new owner.

Officials in North Franklin Township say the Washington Crown Center Mall has been sold.

Township Supervisor Bob Sabot, who made the announcement on Wednesday, did not reveal who bought the property.

Cleveland-based Prep Funds had been in talks to take it over.

The company planned to convert part of the property into a business park with a mix of retail and business space.

The previous owner, New York-based Kohan, had repeatedly been fined for failing to maintain the mall.

Sabot released a statement that reads, quote:

“I want to assure the residents of North Franklin Township that the supervisors are 100% behind this sale. The township also wishes to defer to the new owners to make an official announcement on the sale of the mall, the naming of the mall and who will be coming to the mall. It is no secret that the township has worked relentlessly for this day to occur. We feel that this is an absolutely wonderful move and will assure a vibrant future for the mall, for North Franklin Township and its residents.”

The property last sold in 2016 for $20 million. It’s unclear how much it sold for this time.

