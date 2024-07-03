Washington Crown Center listed for sale by Kohan Retail Investment Group

PITTSBURGH — Whether the glass is half full or half empty when it comes to the future prospects for Washington Crown Center depends on how future investors view what to do with it.

That half-empty, half-full analogy lands pretty close to the mall’s occupancy levels as detailed on the commercial real estate auction website Crexi, which puts the occupancy at 43.7%.

After initially buying it in 2016 for $20 million, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group has listed the property for sale with the Pittsburgh office of CBRE, with Robert Gold and Eric Greenfield representing the property.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group