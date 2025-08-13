Local mayor among steelworkers at Clairton plant during time of deadly explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — 1,300 people work at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works plant, where an explosion killed two people and injured 10 others. Among them is a local mayor who said he was working when the deadly blast happened.

Washington City Mayor JoJo Burgess said he was not far from the explosion and he immediately called for help when it happened.

“We were sitting in the control room and we hear this boom. It’s loud. And I have to say I haven’t heard anything that loud since I was in the Gulf War, to be honest with you,” Burgess said. “I immediately exited the building to see what was going on and I saw black smoke I ran back in, called emergency services to tell them what happened and they were on the spot.”

He said he knew of the two people who were killed in the explosion.

Timothy Quinn is one of the men and the other person has not been identified.

Burgess said they were well-liked throughout the mill and they did their jobs well every day.

In addition to the two people killed, 10 others were hurt and one of those people was pulled from the rubble.

Burgess aid he ended up working the rest of his double shift yesterday.

