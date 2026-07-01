Officials recognize lives lost to impaired driving, warn of increased patrols during holiday weekend

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Ahead of this weekend’s holiday travel, PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police are warning about the dangers of impaired driving.

Advocates urge everyone to avoid the risk and make arrangements before celebrating.

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To stress this message, troopers joined PennDOT, the Highway Safety Network, Fayette County Commissioners and the Pennsylvania DUI Association to plant flags in front of the Fayette County Courthouse to represent every life lost because of impaired driving from 2021 to 2025.

Officials said 54 people were recognized.

“Every mile driven and every life counts,” said Pennsylvania DUI Association Program Administrator Catherine Tress.

State police say they will be ramping up patrols and enforcement throughout the weekend.

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“Even if you don’t kill yourself or other people on the roadway with you, you could be subjected to an arrest, which will have a huge impact on your life,” Tress said.

State police want drivers to know they’ll also be enforcing Pennsylvania’s new handheld device law.

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