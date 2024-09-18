Ohio man accused of holding Butler man captive inside his own home for days

BUTLER, Pa. — Police say a man was held captive inside his home in Butler for days.

Jamel Patton of Youngstown, Ohio is accused of holding the victim captive.

The victim told police that Patton was using the house to sell drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Patton said he had “better not leave, he was not allowed to leave” and stated he would “rip [the victim’s] head off” if he left.

The victim was able to escape from his house along Third Street on Friday and ran to Papa John’s on West Cunningham Street.

Surveillance video shared with Channel 11 shows the victim coming inside the store and pleading for help.

Channel 11 spoke with Jeffrey Taylor, the store manager, who described the frantic moments.

“The door went flying open and a man came in frantic saying he needed to call 911 and he was being held hostage and he was afraid for his life and that of his dog too,” Taylor said.

Patton is facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

