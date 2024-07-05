Ohio officer jumps into action, brings formula to new mom in need

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police officer in Miami Township, Ohio jumped into action to help a new mom.

It all started when a woman made a 911 call, concerned because she was struggling to feed her 1-week-old infant, Miami Township Police said.

Cpl. Hunter Willoughby went to a grocery store and alerted the employees.

The store had already closed, but employees helped Willoughby personally purchase formula and bottles to bring to the mother.

Willoughby delivered the items to the new mom, who offered to reimburse him. He refused to accept any payment for the items, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group