Local

Online lottery player in Westmoreland County wins more than $300K on instant win game

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

An online lottery player in Westmoreland County recently won a massive prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the player won $312,982.90 by playing Instant Lotto Loop, an instant win draw-style game with one progressive jackpot.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers in the same play to the six drawn numbers.

PA Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet or phone. Online players can also buy other popular lottery tickets, like Powerball, Mega Millions and PICK game tickets through the lottery’s app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Elon Musk called Gov. Shapiro during Sunday’s Steelers game, wants to invest in Pittsburgh area
  • Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Washington County
  • Hurricane Milton: Airports close, some gas pumps run dry (live updates)
  • VIDEO: Changes to Market Square no longer include plans to ban vehicle traffic
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read