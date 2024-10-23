Online lottery player in Westmoreland County wins more than $300K on instant win game

An online lottery player in Westmoreland County recently won a massive prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the player won $312,982.90 by playing Instant Lotto Loop, an instant win draw-style game with one progressive jackpot.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers in the same play to the six drawn numbers.

PA Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet or phone. Online players can also buy other popular lottery tickets, like Powerball, Mega Millions and PICK game tickets through the lottery’s app.

