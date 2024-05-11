OpenStreetsPGH kicks off first event of 2024 in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — May is National Bike Month and Pittsburgh is celebrated with the first Open Streets event of the year.

Every spring and summer streets in Pittsburgh are blocked off to cars so pedestrians and bikers can roam free.

Two miles were blocked off between Downtown and the South Side.

Parents say it is a great event for kids.

“The kids love being in the street, so any time we can shut down the street and the kids get to partake in just being safe on the street, rollerblading, bicycling, in a very safe way, we’re all for that,” said organizer Claire Pro.

OpenStreetsPGH events will also take place twice in the summer. The current days for those events are June 29 an July 27.

Organizers estimate between 15,000 to 20,000 people attend every year.

