Operation Santa organizers rushing to save event, searching for new location

PITTSBURGH — It’s a race against the clock as Kristi Hilbert scrambles to find a new place to host Operation Santa this Christmas season.

“We were supposed to be in there right now setting up. Every day that we lose is precious time that we can’t get back,” Hilbert said.

She started the event 10 years ago to bring joy to families of actively serving military members during the holidays.

It’s complete with games, activities, food, and, of course, Christmas presents.

“We basically create the North Pole here in an event space and we have over 65 different stations that are amusement-level quality,” Hilbert said.

Amber Mingo and her kids have attended Operation Santa three times. Her husband serves in the Navy.

“We just want this day for our kids to be able to be kids and to be happy and be with other kids that understand what they’re going through and go have fun and just be kids and enjoy the magic of Christmas,” Mingo said.

Hilbert was forced to cancel the event last year because she couldn’t find an event space.

This year, a generous donor provided $10,000 to rent the old Sears at the Mall at Robinson.

That space is owned by a company called Transformco.

The lease was signed three weeks ago and Operation Santa was scheduled for December 9, with 4,000 families expecting to attend.

But Wednesday night, just hours before volunteers were set to begin moving in equipment, Hilbert received a disappointing email, followed by another one Thursday morning.

“I got an email at 8:00 this morning saying, ‘The owners have decided not to give you the space and you need to find a new venue.’ It was very cold. It was very cruel. It was cold-hearted. It was a one-sentence email. They would not pick up the phone. They will not respond to messages. They will not tell us why,” Hilbert said.

The Mall at Robinson told Channel 11 it has no control over Transformco’s decision.

In a statement, a mall spokesperson said, in part, “The Mall at Robinson does not own the building which was formerly occupied by Sears and have not been included in the decision-making leading to this news. The news of this sudden cancellation has been devastating. We know how much effort goes into creating a meaningful weekend event and the opportunity to come together as partners to help and support our military families is very important to us.”

Now, Hilbert and all those families counting on Operation Santa are pleading for help.

“If you have a space to donate, please donate it. Our military kids need this. They need it and they deserve it, to see the magic of that Christmas, just for a couple hours,” Mingo said.

Channel 11 reached out to Transformco but did not hear back.

If you’d like to help Operation Santa by donating, volunteering, or offering an event space, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group