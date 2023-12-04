Over 300 Elizabeth Borough households without power after dump truck hits power poles

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — West Penn Power says some households in Elizabeth Borough are without power because a dump truck hit power poles.

Spokesperson Todd Myers said a dump truck carrying script metal with its tailgate open hit three power poles on McKeesport Road near Route 51, splintering them.

This incident caused a power surge because higher voltage wires fell into lower voltage wires.

Myers says 340 customers are without power and it will likely take an entire day to fix the poles and bring power back.

Customers with damage can file a claim by calling 1-800-686-0021.

