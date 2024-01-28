Over 600 people plunge into chilly Beaver River to support local Special Olympics athletes

BEAVER, Pa. — A record number of people participated in an annual event in Beaver County that supports local Special Olympics athletes.

Every January, brave community members jump into the chill waters of the Beaver River at the Bridgewater Landings Marina for the Beaver County Polar Plunge, keeping the motto “freezin’ for a reason” in mind.

That’s because each person taking the plunge helps raise funds for Special Olympics athletes in Beaver County.

Andrew Fee, the Executive Director of the Three Rivers Region for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, says the 2024 plunge was record-setting. Over 600 people plunged into the water, and over $158,000 was raised for the athletes — both of which are record highs.

“Each year the Beaver County Polar Plunge demonstrates a commitment to the Special Olympics PA athletes in our region. With each person plunging into the icy waters, it reminds us all of the transformative power of community and inclusion,” Fee said. “The mission of Special Olympics is sports, but days like this remind us how the mission spans well beyond the playing fields and courts. Thanks to all the amazing plungers that were Freezin’ for a Reason!”

All the money raised ensures quality training, competition, leadership training and health initiatives for the athletes.

