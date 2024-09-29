Local

Overnight fire seriously damages Westmoreland County pizza shop

DELMONT, Pa. — A Westmoreland County pizza shop was seriously damaged in an overnight fire.

Flames broke out at Ianni’s Pizzeria along Freeport Street in Delmont around 4 a.m.

Our photographer on scene saw smoke and fire damage along the roof line.

On Facebook, the restaurant owners say they’re grateful no one was hurt in the fire, but affirm the flames caused “significant damage” to the building.

“We are heartbroken but we need to thank God that no one was hurt. We are so... blessed to know we have such an amazing community that we call family standing behind us. We are in utter shock and exhausted,” the post reads in part.

The owners say they’ll try to reopen the restaurant as soon as possible.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

