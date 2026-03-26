Overturned dump truck shuts down I-279 on-ramp from McKnight Road

PITTSBURGH — An overturned dump truck has shut down a busy on-ramp to I-279 in Pittsburgh.

The on-ramp from McKnight Road to southbound I-279 is closed to traffic.

PennDOT cameras appear to show the dump truck lost its load when it rolled over.

Because of the ramp closure, PennDOT has opened the HOV lanes and is waiving the two-or-more-person occupancy requirement. They will remain open until the ramp reopens.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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