Overturned truck on inbound I-279 in Pittsburgh causing major backups; HOV lanes to close early

PITTSBURGH — A box truck has overturned along inbound I-279 in Pittsburgh, causing major backups.

Our photographer could see the truck leaning against the median near the East Street exit.

PennDOT cameras show two lanes shut down in the area of the crash, and traffic backed up for miles past the Bellevue exit.

Due to the crash, PennDOT said the HOV lanes will close to traffic early.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group