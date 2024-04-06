Owl gets stuck in batting cage netting in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — An owl got stuck in the batting cage netting at a park in Jefferson Hills on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, a concerned citizen stopped by Jefferson Hills Fire and Rescue to report the owl was stuck.

Jefferson Hills Fire and Rescue said the Pennsylvania Game Commission was called to the scene.

The owl was able to free itself before Game Commission officials arrived.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group