Owners of Century III Mall given 30 days to move forward with plans to tear down property

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The owners of Century III Mall have 30 days to move forward with plans to tear down the neglected property.

It’s part of a postponement filed in Allegheny County court today.

The owners of the blighted mall asked the court for 30 days to continue demolition plans for the property.

Steven Townsend, a lawyer who represents the mall, said the owners hired a contractor. But the West Mifflin Borough attorney told the court the request was a last ditch effort by the mall to postpone the issue and fight the government.

West Mifflin police say the property has become a public nuisance and a magnet for trespassers.

“I think the judge’s condition is extremely prudent and it was conditional and I’m just hoping the conditions will be met by the opposing party,” attorney Phil DiLucente said.

Judge Jill Rangos advised both West Mifflin Borough and the mall’s owner to show good faith and work together to handle the troubled property.

Part of the court order requires photographic proof of a wire transfer deposit to a contractor and demolition equipment on the property in 30 days.

